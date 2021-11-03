unilad
Advert

Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Is ‘Calling BS’ On Film Industry Philosophy Following Rust Tragedy

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Nov 2021 16:33
Martin Scorsese's Daughter Is 'Calling BS' On Film Industry Philosophy Following Rust TragedyAlamy

Martin Scorsese’s daughter, Cathy Scorsese, has opened up about her thoughts on the film industry in the wake of the accidental shooting that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. 

Scorsese, 55, was in her mid-20s when she first began to learn about the prop business and has since gone on to work on props for both films and TV shows, including The Departed and The Sopranos.

Advert

Speaking after a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin resulted in the death of Hutchins, Scorsese explained she had undergone a series of formal classes to learn about gun safety throughout her career, including a course on the use of theatrical firearms and a test she had to pass in order to join Los Angeles’ Local 44, the professional association for those in the entertainment industry.

Cathy and Martin Scorsese (Alamy)Alamy

Discussing the incident that took place on the set of Rust, Scorsese told Insider the ‘number of violations that took place to result in a death and an injury like this’ is beyond comprehension for those in the business.

Scorsese described having said for years ‘there’s got to be a better way to make movies’, only to be met with responses that ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. She argued: ‘But it is broke. It’s very broken, as a matter of fact.’

Advert

The 55-year-old explained prop departments are ‘notorious for being the smallest on set’, and said ‘everyone, regardless of department, is overworked’ in the industry.

She recalled being told, ‘If you don’t like it, there’s somebody right behind you who will take your job,’ but stressed that she is now ‘calling BS’ on the philosophy, explaining: ‘We’re trained professionals, and if that’s the attitude of producers, then they shouldn’t be producing.’

Police and TV crew on the set of Rust (Alamy)Alamy

Scorsese proposed reducing turn-around times and making working days shorter, as well as splitting crews ‘to give people adequate rest’, and questioned why saving money had become a priority at the expense of those involved in making the film.

Advert

She admitted she is ‘on the fence about whether to allow firing weapons on set’ as overall those in the industry have a ‘very good’ track record when it comes to using guns, but said she is ‘willing to hear the pros and cons’.

Until then, however, Scorsese plans to ‘continue to do what [she’s] been trained to unless someone tells [her] to add additional safety steps as a precaution’, stressing she would be happy to do so if it means avoiding another fatality.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Afghan Man ‘Forced To Sell His 9-Year-Old Daughter’ In Order To Survive
News

Afghan Man ‘Forced To Sell His 9-Year-Old Daughter’ In Order To Survive

Female MMA Fighter Who Was Knocked Out By Man In ‘Horrifying’ Inter-Gender Fight Speaks Out
Sport

Female MMA Fighter Who Was Knocked Out By Man In ‘Horrifying’ Inter-Gender Fight Speaks Out

Greta Thunberg Shouts ‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A***’ Chant At Protest
News

Greta Thunberg Shouts ‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A***’ Chant At Protest

Elon Musk Gives UN Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger
News

Elon Musk Gives UN Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins, Martin Scorsese, no-article-matching, Now, Rust

Credits

Insider

  1. Insider

    I work in set props and am the daughter of Martin Scorsese. The way movies are made now is broken.

 