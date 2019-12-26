Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Wraps His Christmas Presents In Marvel Wrapping Paper

2019 has been a massive year for cinema; Avengers: Endgame blew everyone away, Joker knocked it out of the park, and Toy Story 4 took us all right back to our childhoods.

(Let’s just forget about Cats, okay?)

One moment stood out the most for film and Marvel fans alike though, and that was when legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese made the bold claim that Marvel films aren’t cinema. Yikes.

The Taxi Driver director expressed his controversial opinion after Avengers: Endgame officially became the highest-grossing movie ever, knocking James Cameron’s Avatar off its decade-long stint at the top.

He didn’t hold back either, telling Empire the films – ‘as well made as they are’ – are simply ‘theme parks’, adding: ‘That’s not cinema… It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.’

Clearly, Scorsese is not a fan of the films. So what has his loving daughter gone and done? Wrapped all of his Christmas presents in Marvel wrapping paper, of course. Perfect.

Francesca Scorsese, 19, revealed she was doing the hilarious prank on Christmas Eve, sharing a picture of the Marvel-themed paper she was using for her 77-year-old dad’s gifts on her Instagram story.

Captioning the image ‘Look what I’m wrapping my dad’s Xmas gifts in,’ Francesca showcased one present which featured Marvel heroes Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man, Iron Man and Thor.

After the picture was shared on Twitter, it soon went viral with thousands of people finding the entire thing absolutely hilarious. While one person wrote: ‘This is SO savage I loveee it,’ another went down the pun route, saying: ‘Hahahahahaha marvelous!’

Sadly Francesca hasn’t updated her followers as to whether her father enjoyed her trolling, or what happened when he realised what she’d done, but I can imagine they had a laugh about it.

After all, it’s Christmas!

