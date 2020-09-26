Martin Scorsese's Masterpiece The Departed Premiered 14 Years Ago Today Warner Bros.

It’s hard to believe that Martin Scorsese’s thriller, The Departed, is almost a decade-and-a-half old.

It feels like only yesterday that Marty assembled a stellar cast of Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Vera Farmiga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alec Baldwin, Mark Walhberg, and Martin Sheen, to star in the film that went on to win four Oscars.

With wins in 2007 for directing, adapted screenplay, film editing, and Best Picture – not to mention a nomination for Wahlberg’s supporting role – it’s safe to say the double-crossing, cop-based drama was one of the best films of the year.

Advert

Warner Bros.

A remake of Infernal Affairs (2002), The Departed transfers the seedy and dangerous underbelly of organised crime from Hong Kong to Boston, the key theme to this two-and-a-half hour mix of criminality and law enforcement is betrayal, which seamlessly emerges as each side has a mole buried deeply within the other organisation.

In truth, it’s hard to fault anyone’s performance here. From DiCaprio’s meek to hardened undercover blue to Matt Damon’s sociopathic coolness to get away with his constant deceptions, to Alec Baldwin losing his rag with the tech guy: it’s a genuinely sublime ensemble of talent.

Warner Bros.

Advert

Vera Farmiga, a relative unknown back in 2006, was one of the biggest names to emerge off the back of this, and has since become a Hollywood staple with her involvement in The Conjuring and Annabelle horror franchises, and credited with turns in movies like Source Code and the acclaimed Netflix mini-series When They See Us.

The Departed is a film that demands at least one re-watch, thanks to its twists and turns along the way. It’s a film that’s hard to fault and, even 14 years later, stands up as a particularly slick crime movie that Scorsese executes to near perfection.

If you’ve not seen it, make sure you catch it now on Amazon Prime Video.