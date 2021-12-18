unilad
Marvel And Sony Actively Developing Next Spider-Man Film, Kevin Feige Confirms

by : Hannah Smith on : 18 Dec 2021 10:16
Marvel And Sony Actively Developing Next Spider-Man Film, Kevin Feige ConfirmsAlamy

Spider-Man fans are still getting over No Way Home, but the film’s producers have already confirmed the next instalment of the adventures of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is already in the works.

After threats from Sony to pull Spider-Man from the MCU a few years ago, fans were left worried that 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home might have been the last time Holland donned the Spidey suit.

Thankfully, the stand-off was ultimately resolved, and now the bosses at Sony and Marvel have been looking to reassure fans that the future of Spider-Man is secure for years to come.

MJ and Spider-Man (Alamy)Alamy

‘We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin [Feige],’ Sony franchise producer Amy Pascal recently told the New York Times, just weeks after she confirmed ahead of No Way Home‘s release that the studio was already planning another trilogy of films with Tom Holland in the lead role.

Also speaking to the Times, Marvel Studios head Feige echoed Pascal’s optimism, confirming, ‘Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next.’

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.Alamy

Feige explained, ‘I only say [that] outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.’

Marvel’s current deal with Sony has Spider-Man slated to appear in at least one more MCU film. However, Feige’s lips were sealed as to exactly what that might mean for the franchise’s future plans.

‘He’s going to show up sometime, the when and the where, of course, is the fun part — and the part that we don’t talk about,’ he said.

