Marvel Avengers Theme Park To Open At Disneyland This Year Marvel/Disney

It’s been a long 2020 for Marvel fans, with the pandemic forcing the MCU into an extended break since the release of Spiderman: Far From Home all the way back in July 2019.

With new TV series WandaVision set to launch on Disney+ next week, Phase 4 is just around the corner, but Marvel’s plans for the future go way beyond films and TV series. It has now been confirmed that a new Avengers-themed section of Disneyland will be ready to open this year.

Marvel / Disney

Avengers Campus has been under construction at Disney’s California Adventure park for a while now, and was initially set to open in July 2020. But with the happiest place on Earth having been closed for most of 2020 due to the global pandemic, the campus’s official opening date has had to be rescheduled.

Disney hasn’t said exactly when it expects to be able to reopen its doors to the public, but it’s confirmed that once it does, the brand-new Avengers theme park will be ready for its long-awaited reveal. The company made the announcement this week in an email update sent to members of the D23 Disney fan club.

PA Images

There’s a whole lot we don’t know about the Avengers Campus, but if the already-opened Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout ride is anything to go by, it’s going to be pretty impressive. The new section will see a number of other new attractions added to the park, including a Spider-Man-themed ride and an Ant-Man and the Wasp-themed restaurant, as well as a range of immersive experiences featuring all the iconic Marvel characters.

Comic Book reports that the ‘Marvel Theme Park Universe’ is based on a parallel universe to the MCU. Which means that, best of all, in the Avengers Campus universe, the Thanos snap never even happened.