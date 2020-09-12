Marvel Can Reboot Luke Cage And Iron Fist In A Month

Netflix

In just one month’s time, the rights to both the immortal Iron Fist and Luke Cage will return home to Marvel Studios.

The deadly duo had been licensed to Netflix as part of their line-up of Marvel shows (along with Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher), but both Iron Fist and Luke Cage were cancelled way back in October 2018.

Unfortunately, when those shows got the boot it sparked a domino effect leading to the eventual cancellation of all the entire line up of Netflix Marvel shows.

Netflix

Despite the cancellations though the rights to the characters didn’t automatically revert back to Marvel.

Why? Well, there was a clause in Netflix’s deal with Marvel Entertainment which meant any characters introduced in the Netflix shows could not be used on screen for a period of two years after the programmes had been cancelled.

It’s this clause, as reported by ComicBook.com, which has so far prevented Marvel from having Daredevil hang out with Spider-Man or Jessica Jones from having a glass of scotch with Iron Man.

Netflix

Next month then marks the first time that Marvel could, hypothetically at least, use either Iron Fist or Luke Cage in their live-action properties.

What plans might Kevin Feige and the brains at Marvel Studios have in store for the Heroes for Hire? Will Finn Jones and Mike Colter be kept on, or will they be recast?

Well, I guess we’ll have to watch and find out but Shang-Chi is right around the corner?