Marvel Casts Orphan Black Star Tatiana Maslany To Play She-Hulk On Disney+

Marvel Sign Orphan Black Star Tatiana Maslany To Play She-Hulk On Disney+

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany has been cast to play She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney+ TV series of the same name.

The series will be based on Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters, who begins to turn into the She-Hulk after she receives a blood transfusion from Bruce.

Unlike her big, angry cousin, Jennifer is able to keep control of her emotions and maintains most of her personality after she ‘hulks out’.

According to reports, the She-Hulk was the last major character Stan Lee co-created prior to his death in 2018.

While Maslany herself is yet to respond to the news of her starring in the series, the 34-year-old actor received warm welcome from her on-screen cousin Mark Ruffalo. Retweeting an article sharing the announcement, the Marvel actor wrote, ‘Welcome to the family, cuz!’

The news of Maslany receiving the part comes just days after Kat Coiro was announced to be directing ‘multiple episodes’ of the upcoming series. Some of Coiro’s best known work includes directing hit show Modern Family, which ran from 2009 until this year.

Coiro took to Instagram to congratulate the future She-Hulk for bagging the role. Along with a picture of an article confirming the news, Coiro said, ‘Couldn’t be more excited @tatianamaslany’ along with a green heart emoji.

In addition to Maslany and Corio being part of the She-Hulk family, Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao will lead the the team of writers, Deadline reports.

Maslany will be following the footsteps of Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson and Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson in heading her own Marvel project. Marvel head Kevin Feige has made it his mission to diversify the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s evidently succeeding in doing so.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on Maslany being cast for the role.

One person wrote, ‘THE Tatiana Maslany as SHE-HULK? NO WAY. An absolute win for the MCU.’

Replying to an article, one person tweeted, ‘Wow, not someone I had considered, but she’ll be perfect. If you haven’t watched Orphan Black please do so immediately.’

Someone else commented, ‘Great news. Happy with that. Not someone I’d considered but loved her in Orphan Black‘.

Another very excited individual wrote, ‘TATIANA MASLANY HAS BEEN CAST AS SHE-HULK! THIS IS NOT A DRILL, TATIANA MASLANY IS PLAYING SHE-HULK HSJDJSJSHDJD [sic]’.

An official release date for She-Hulk is yet to be announced, but it’s expected to make its Disney+ debut at some point in 2022.

