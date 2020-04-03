Marvel Changes Entire Phase 4 MCU Movie Release Slate
As a result of the global outbreak, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s entire Phase Four line-up has been shifted – with Black Widow set for November this year.
It comes after Scarlett Johansson’s first-ever solo film was delayed from its original May 1 release date, along with a number of other films, including Mulan, Fast and Furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part II.
Don’t worry – while it’s frustrating to see your highly-anticipated films being thrown further into the distance, we have some firm superhero dates to pop on our calendars.
Marvel’s new release dates are:
Black Widow: November 6, 2020
The Eternals: February 21, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: May 7, 2021
Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness: November 5, 2021
Thor: Love & Thunder: February 18, 2022
Black Panther 2: May 6, 2022
Captain Marvel 2: July 8, 2022
There are a number of slated release dates for films without official dates (such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) or currently untitled films, which are, as per The Hollywood Reporter: October 7, 2022; February 17, 2023; May 5, 2023; July 28, 2023; November 3, 2023.
Mulan, on the other hand, is coming to cinemas closer than you might have thought: it’s been slotted for a July 24 release this summer, nudging Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise a week later to July 30.
Pixar’s Soul looks like the only film of the season to not be interrupted – barring extensions to cinema closure, it’s set to hit the big screen on June 19. However, Artemis Fowl has been removed from the theatrical slate completely, instead getting prepped for a Disney+ launch on September 25. The New Mutants, Fox’s fabled ‘horror’ comic book film in the X-Men universe, is still on indefinite delay.
There are other major changes to release dates to note, also. 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy is delayed until December 11, while Searchlight’s The French Dispatch has left summer for an October 16 release date. Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones 5 (which no longer has Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair) has moved more than a year, shifting from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022.
With Black Widow being released in early November, it’s going toe-to-toe with Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond. As the first blockbuster to announce a delay, No Time To Die is set for release on November 12 later this year.
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, one of this year’s most coveted releases, appears to be holding its ground, set for release on July 17. Wonder Woman 1984 was recently delayed, moving from June to August 14. A Quiet Place Part II has also been given a firm date, set to shh audiences on September 4.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
Topics: Film and TV, A Quiet Place: Part II, Black Widow, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Eternals, Film, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mulan, No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
CreditsThe Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
'Black Widow,' 'Mulan' Land New 2020 Release Dates, 'Jungle Cruise' Delayed a Year