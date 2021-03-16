unilad
Marvel Comics Unveils New LGBTQ+ Captain America

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Mar 2021 08:12
Marvel Comics’ upcoming celebration of Captain America will feature a new LGBTQ+ hero. 

Marking 80 years of the shield-throwing icon, The United States of Captain America will see Steve Rogers, John Walker (a character we’ll soon see in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up to go on a road trip to find Cap’s stolen shield.

Along the way, they meet Aaron Fischer, an openly gay hero said to be the ‘Captain America of the Railways’.

While the series is penned by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham, heroes such as Fischer have benefitted from a ‘diverse lineup of all-star talent’ – in his case, writer Joshua Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua.

In a press release, Trujillo said, ‘Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life. He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.’

United States of Captain America Comic 2Marvel Comics

Bazaldua also said, ‘I want to thank editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron. I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society.’

She added, ‘While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!’

The United States of Captain America #1 will be available on June 2, just as Pride Month begins.

