Marvel Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy's Star Lord Is Bisexual Marvel

The latest Guardians of the Galaxy comic has confirmed the character Star Lord is bisexual.

Star Lord, also known as Peter Quill, is played by Chris Pratt and appears in the two Guardians of the Galaxy films in the Marvel catalogue, as well as the Avengers franchise.

Advert 10

Now, the latest comic, Guardians Of The Galaxy #9, has given insight to the superhero’s sexuality with its portrayal of him in a polyamorous relationship with a man and a woman.

In the story, Star-Lord meets two companions, Aradia and Mors, a pair of blue-skinned humanoids.

Chris Pratt Guardians of the Galaxy Disney/Walt Disney Studios

When they first ask him to enter into a relationship, and experience their ‘togetherness’, he rejects the idea with the hope that he will one day return to Gamora.

Advert 10

The new comic series, written by Al Ewing, later shows the interplanetary policeman embrace the relationship and declare his love for both his lovers as all three of them share a bath.

‘It’s been over a decade… time to accept the truth,’ he says. ‘You’re my home… thanks for accepting me guys,’ he tells them both.

Mors replies: ‘Congratulations, Peter Quill. The you that was is over’.

Rocket and Groot Marvel Studios

Advert 10

The comic also reveals that the three-way relationship goes on to last more than 100 years.

At this time, it is not known if Star Lord’s sexuality will also feature as part of his upcoming movie appearances.

Last week, Disney announced that it will be creating a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special.

In its announcement, the studio said it will be coming to streaming platform Disney+ in 2022, around the same time Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is set to be released.

Advert 10

Also in its announcement, Disney said the adorable Baby Groot would be getting his own short series.

‘Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on @DisneyPlus featuring several new and unusual characters. I Am Groot, an Original Series from @MarvelStudios, is coming to #DisneyPlus,’ Disney wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Disney said it had decided to pause production on some of its live-action films as a result of the pandemic.

Advert 10

Eager fans had asked the Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn to confirm whether the pause would affect the third volume of the film. At the time, he said plans surrounding the production of the film were exactly the same as they were before the coronavirus outbreak.

While fans will be waiting a while for 2022 to roll around, the next issue of Ewing’s comic, Guardians Of The Galaxy #10, is set to release early January 2021.