Marvel Drops First Incredible Trailer For Eternals

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 May 2021 14:06
Marvel Studios has released its first teaser trailer for Eternals

As we descend further into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having already been treated to WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and soon Black Widow, today’s trailer comes ahead of the franchise’s most exciting arrival in years: Eternals.

An Oscar-winning director, an unbelievable cast, a game-changing cosmic story the likes of which we’ve never seen – it will impact the MCU forever.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Eternals below: 

The official synopsis reads, ‘Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.’

It adds, ‘Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.’

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, fresh off Academy Award success with Best Picture-winning Nomadland. It also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harington.

Details around the movie are being kept under relatively tight wraps, likely given how it’ll affect the MCU going forward.

Zhao told Variety, ‘It’s just been such an incredible experience working with the team at Marvel. I want to be careful saying ‘my vision,’ even though I do want people to know they did support what I wanted to do. I want people to know that. But I also want to make sure they know that I got the support of this incredibly talented team, some of the most talented artists in the world.’

Commenting on the diversity of Eternals, which features the franchise’s first LGBTQ+ and deaf superheroes, Hayek said, ‘I think a lot of people are going to feel seen and that’s important and that’s what matters.’

She added, ‘It’s not diverse for the sake of being diverse. It’s the way [Zhao] chose every single one of us that really creates a family for the purpose of the Eternals. For the purpose of the film. It doesn’t feel forced.’

Prior to Eternals, MCU fans will get to see Black Widow on July 9 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3. On December 17 this year, we’ll also find out if all the live-action Spider-Verse rumours are true in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Eternals will release on November 5, 2021.

