Marvel Drops First Look At Eternals In Trailer Celebrating 13 Years Of MCU

by : Julia Banim on : 03 May 2021 14:12
Marvel has just dropped the first look at Eternals in a trailer celebrating 13 whole years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Eternals, due for release later on this year, will feature a new team of godlike MCU heroes, mythology inspired beings who have resided on Earth undetected for many thousands of years.

It’s understood that the story will pick up after the dramatic events of Avengers: Endgame, and will see the heroes driven from the shadows to fight the Deviants, a powerful and ancient threat.

Check it out below:

In the trailer, the character of Sersi (Gemma Chan) can be heard to state:

When you love something, you fight for it.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), Eternals was officially confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and is understood to be an adaptation of the comicbook series of the same name.

Speaking about Zhao’s distinctive directorial skills during a recent interview with Variety, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said:

When you get people with unique points of views, regardless of the size of film they’ve done in the past, and empower them and surround them with the great artists and technicians that can bring spectacle, that can bring the visuals that a Marvel movie requires, they can take you to places you’ve never gone before.

And I think you’ve seen that with all of the filmmakers that we’ve worked with, and particularly the filmmakers who have done smaller, more personal things before agreeing to come on board the MCU.

And Chloé is probably the best example of that. Not just because of the work that she’s done, but just her entire story, her backstory.

And how she looks at the world is very unique, and that’s what you want in your storytellers and your filmmakers as we’re approaching our 30th MCU movie.

As well as Chan, the cast includes a number of other high profile actors, including Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris and Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo.

Brian Tyree Henry has been cast as Phastos, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

During an appearance at D23 Expo 2019, Feige announced Game of Thrones’ very own Jon Snow, Kit Harington, had been cast in the role of Dane Whitman.

Eternals is set for release November 5, 2021.

