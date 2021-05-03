Marvel Drops First Look At Eternals In Trailer Celebrating 13 Years Of MCU

When you get people with unique points of views, regardless of the size of film they’ve done in the past, and empower them and surround them with the great artists and technicians that can bring spectacle, that can bring the visuals that a Marvel movie requires, they can take you to places you’ve never gone before.

And I think you’ve seen that with all of the filmmakers that we’ve worked with, and particularly the filmmakers who have done smaller, more personal things before agreeing to come on board the MCU.

And Chloé is probably the best example of that. Not just because of the work that she’s done, but just her entire story, her backstory.

And how she looks at the world is very unique, and that’s what you want in your storytellers and your filmmakers as we’re approaching our 30th MCU movie.