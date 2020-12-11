unilad
Advert

Marvel Drops First Trailer For Loki TV Series

by : Cameron Frew on : 11 Dec 2020 01:22
Marvel Studios

Marvel has revealed the first trailer for the Loki TV series on Disney+. 

Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favourite Avengers foe is getting his own series on the streaming platform. But what exactly will the God of Mischief be getting up to?

Advert

As part of Disney’s Investor Day, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has dropped a massive amount of news about the future of the MCU. One of the biggest highlights is the first look at Loki.

Ever since Avengers: Endgame, fans have wondered what the future held for Loki. If you remember the first stage of the ‘time heist’, the Avengers ended up accidentally giving the tesseract away to Loki, who quickly transports out of there.

The first trailer recaps this scene, before showing off a number of worlds the character will explore. Alongside Hiddleston, Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino also star. It’s unconfirmed whether Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder will make an appearance (one should probably expect a cameo).

Advert

Amid rumours around Spider-Man 3 and its cosmic story, Loki will also connect to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

There was a host of other announcements: Feige also confirmed a Fantastic Four movie directed by Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts, and Christian Bale will officially play the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Advert

In addition to Loki, Marvel fans can look forward to WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Marvel’s first animated show with What If…, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Loki will premiere on Disney+ in May 2021. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election
News

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office
News

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany
News

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney+, Marvel

 