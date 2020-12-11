Marvel Drops First Trailer For Loki TV Series

Marvel Studios

Marvel has revealed the first trailer for the Loki TV series on Disney+.

Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favourite Avengers foe is getting his own series on the streaming platform. But what exactly will the God of Mischief be getting up to?

Advert 10

As part of Disney’s Investor Day, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has dropped a massive amount of news about the future of the MCU. One of the biggest highlights is the first look at Loki.

Ever since Avengers: Endgame, fans have wondered what the future held for Loki. If you remember the first stage of the ‘time heist’, the Avengers ended up accidentally giving the tesseract away to Loki, who quickly transports out of there.

The first trailer recaps this scene, before showing off a number of worlds the character will explore. Alongside Hiddleston, Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino also star. It’s unconfirmed whether Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder will make an appearance (one should probably expect a cameo).

Advert 10

Amid rumours around Spider-Man 3 and its cosmic story, Loki will also connect to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

There was a host of other announcements: Feige also confirmed a Fantastic Four movie directed by Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts, and Christian Bale will officially play the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Advert 10

In addition to Loki, Marvel fans can look forward to WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Marvel’s first animated show with What If…, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Loki will premiere on Disney+ in May 2021.