Marvel Drops First Trailer For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has dropped the first teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

After a long break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Spider-Man: Far From Home and, you know, the pandemic, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have brought back our appetites for superhero action on the big screen.

While Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow solo movie will be the first cinematic release to kick things off, Shang-Chi will follow; an MCU adventure the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

Check out the trailer below:

The upcoming blockbuster stars Simu Liu as the eponymous Shang-Chi, a martial artist who’s trained by the Ten Rings organisation. Savvy fans will remember this from Iron Man 3, which duped us all with its Mandarin reveal. This time though, the villain is being played by Tony Leung.

It’s directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, a filmmaker with acclaim in smaller dramas such as Short Term 12, The Glass Castle and Just Mercy. The script comes from Dave Callaham, who also penned the Mortal Kombat movie due for release soon.

Similarly to Eternals, Chloé Zhao’s upcoming MCU debut, Shang-Chi will introduce superheroes we’ve never seen before in the franchise. It’s also Marvel Studios’ first tentpole film with a predominantly Asian cast.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is due for release in September this year.

