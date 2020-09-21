Marvel Drops Mindbending First Trailer For WandaVision Disney+

After a long wait for some new content, Marvel fans have finally been treated to a look at the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision.

Disney dropped a trailer for the show during the 72nd Emmy Awards last night, September 20, revealing an insight into what will be the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The series follows Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision as their characters adjust to life following the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the show promising to be ‘a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’.

Advert

Check out the trailer below:

It was clear from the title of the show that Vision would play a big part, though his appearance is in need of some explanation as the superhero was last seen getting the Mind Stone getting torn from his skull in Avengers: Infinity War.

Evidently, he’s found a way back, and the ‘classic television’ element of the show is quickly established as the characters first appear in black and white, with Vision swapping his usually Infinity Stone-clad face for a more human look.

Advert

WandaVision looks set to mimic 50s sitcoms as the pair potter about their house in the suburbs as newlyweds, with Wanda explaining she wants them to ‘fit in’.

WandaVision Disney+

Things soon take on a darker, more Marvel-esque theme as Kathyrn Hahn appears and tells Vision that he’s supposed to be dead, leaving him with a mystery in need of solving.

The series looks to be wacky, fun and, if Wanda has anything to do with it, truly mind-bending, making for an ideal return to the MCU.

Advert