Marvel Drops New Trailer For Loki Disney+ Show

Glorious! Marvel Studios has dropped a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Loki show.

The last time we caught up with the God of Mischief, he high-tailed it into a portal with the Tesseract thanks to a mix-up in Avengers: Endgame.

Soon, Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favourite anti-hero will return to our screens in Loki, a new Disney+ show arriving on the streaming platform this summer.

Watch the newest trailer for Loki below:

There’s little to report on the actual plot of Loki. In the newest trailer, we see Owen Wilson’s mysterious character requesting Loki’s ‘unique perspective’ after breaking reality by stealing the Tesseract – basically, what the Ancient Once was scared of when she gave Bruce the Time Stone. So, expect quite a bit of time travel.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, you can also spot Loki sitting with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, who died during Endgame.

The series is being directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron as head writer. Alongside Hiddleston and Wilson, The Morning Show‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw will also star in a ‘prominent role’.

Earlier speaking at Comic-Con, as per Digital Spy, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said, ‘I got asked more than any other question after Endgame… where did Loki go, what happened to Loki? This series will tell you what happened to Loki right after that.’

Hiddleston added, ‘You guys saw Avengers right? So he’s still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen… it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I’ve ever come across. This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started.’

The actor also said he feels like he knows Loki, explaining, ‘Playing him, and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges which then have to change him in different ways is the most exciting aspect of it.’

He said, ‘You have his specific gifts, his intelligence, his treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents the like of which he has never seen or known.’

From WandaVision’s wacky beginning to Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s far more traditional narrative, Loki appears to have more in common with the former in pushing what we know about the franchise to new heights.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11.