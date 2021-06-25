Marvel Drops New Trailer For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has dropped a brand-new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With Loki on Disney+, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is kicking into Phase Four’s higher gear. We’ve had the intrigue of WandaVision, the familiar thrills of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, soon we’ll have Black Widow‘s solo movie, and later this year, the introduction of a new superhero.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle and Just Mercy) and starring Simu Liu as the eponymous martial artist, Shang-Chi is expected to be unlike anything we’ve seen in the MCU to date.

Check out the new trailer below:

Loading…

The film follows the titular hero, ‘who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation,’ the synopsis reads. Marvel-savvy readers will remember this from Iron Man 3.

It also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Cretton teased the style of the action in an interview with Empire. ‘Authenticity and respect and staying true to this genre was the main objective from day one. That meant drawing from the greats. There’s choreography that’s reminiscent of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and other fight scenes are inspired by Jackie Chan,’ he said.

‘We also had choreographers from mainland China who created some beautiful wuxia-style fight scenes,’ he added.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit cinemas on September 3 this year.