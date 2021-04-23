Marvel Fans Put Up Billboard Demanding #BringBackTonyStarkToLife

@LightsCameraPod/Twitter/Marvel Studios

A billboard has appeared in Los Angeles asking Marvel to #BringBackTonyStarkToLife.

Stark, played indelibly by Robert Downey Jr., had the perfect ending. From kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, he closed it with four iconic words, a snap of the fingers and a titan turned to ash in Avengers: Endgame: ‘I am Iron Man.’

As Pepper Potts said, he could finally rest. While his wake lingered over Spider-Man: Far From Home, the MCU is preparing to move on – however, some fans aren’t ready to let go of the superhero just yet.

Shared to Twitter by the Lights, Camera, Pod podcast, the image shows a massive billboard with a hashtag and message: ‘For our beloved hero, please… bring back Tony Stark.’

Firstly, it doesn’t make much sense. Unlike the Snyder Cut campaign – which, while marred with some toxicity, was based on an admirable mission – there’s no reason to bring the character back at this point, unless it’s a small nod, flashback or cameo. His story came full circle, why would you want to lessen its power?

Seriously, why would you want to undo this?

Secondly, Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso previously confirmed he’s dead – not just ‘comic book dead’, but actually dead.

She told Clarin: ‘Tony Stark is dead. And that’s our story. Resurrection I do not know, I do not know how we would do it. It seems to me that the story of Tony Stark is told by us. Hence, he has left his inheritance, who he is for example in Spider-Man, because Peter Parker has been a false son, so you see a lot of what Tony Stark would have been in Peter Parker.’

