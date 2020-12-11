unilad
Marvel Just Dropped First Trailer For Falcon And The Winter Soldier

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Dec 2020 01:30
Marvel has just dropped the very first trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Set at some point after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will focus on Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier.

The eagerly awaited Marvel series will be available to watch from March 2021, with the trailer having been dropped during the Disney Investor Day event.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be available exclusively on Disney+, will debut March 19.

