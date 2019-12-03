Marvel Releases First Trailer For Black Widow

Marvel Studios

Marvel has dropped the first trailer for Black Widow ahead of the film’s release next year.

We last saw Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame when she struggled with Hawkeye about who should sacrifice themselves to get the Soul Stone, and while the situation didn’t end well for Black Widow, the upcoming film – which is a prequel – will see the character back in action.

The movie won’t hit cinemas until next May, but Marvel has been kind enough to treat fans to a preview of what’s in store.

Black Widow will be the first instalment of Phase Four of the MCU, after Phase Three came to a close with the Infinity Saga and the introduction of a post-Thanos world in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The trailer shows Scarlett Johansson bringing Natasha back to life alongside some new co-stars including Rachel Weisz and Stranger Things’ David Harbour, who are set to play Melina Vostokoff and and Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a Red Guardian, respectively.

Flashbacks show glimpses of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as Natasha returns ‘to where it all began’ and explains she’s ‘done running’ from her past.

Johansson spoke about the upcoming movie in an interview with Collider, describing it as a film about ‘self-forgiveness’ and ‘family’.

She said:

I think, in life, we come of age many times in your life and you have these moments where you’re kind of in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it. I think in the Black Widow standalone film the character is […] at a moment of real crisis and throughout the film by facing herself in a lot of ways and all the things that make her her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and is able to sort of re-set into a space where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So, that’s her journey.

The surprise release of the trailer has certainly got fans excited for Phase Four of the MCU – hopefully Marvel will continue to deliver the good stuff!

Black Widow will be released on May 1, 2020.

