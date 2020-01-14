Marvel Release New Trailer For Black Widow
‘We have unfinished business. We have to go back to where it all started.’ Marvel fans have been given a fresh glimpse of Black Widow in a new ‘special look’.
One of the few core Avengers yet to hit the big screen on her own, Scarlett Johansson’s hero has been thrown around writers’ rooms for years.
Now, after her emotional exit in Avengers: Endgame, fans are finally getting the exciting, twisty Black Widow movie they deserve.
Check out the new ‘special look’ trailer for Black Widow below:
According to Stranger Things star David Harbour – who plays Red Guardian in the film – Black Widow will explore Natasha Romanoff’s (Johansson) life after Captain America: Civil War. And, as seen in the trailer, she’ll have to combat the looming threat of classic comicbook villain Taskmaster (the identity of whom remains unknown).
Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family, Midsommar) will play Natasha’s surrogate sister Yelena Belova, while Rachel Weisz (About A Boy, The Favourite) stars as the leader of the super-spy training facility where Romanoff initially learnt her trade.
While chatting to Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein on Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, Pugh called working on the film on of the most ‘bizarre, nuts, extravaganza experiences’.
Pugh added:
I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart.
And I know lots of people will be emotional about [Johansson] because her character had such a hard ending [in Endgame], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.
According to reports from footage shown at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the film will also shed light on whatever happened in Budapest: referencing Black Widow and Hawkeye’s (Jeremy Renner) running joke about the horrors and chaos they faced there.
Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment at the convention, Johansson said she’s excited for fans to see ‘the flawed side’ of her character.
Johansson explained:
I think the strength in Black Widow is actually her vulnerability, which is unexpected. But I kind of made my own discovery [of that] as these years have gone on and the movies have progressed.
And I think that’s actually what will make this film so compelling, is you get to see what Natasha is afraid of, and what parts of herself she’s afraid of, and what haunts her. I didn’t have that information 10 years ago.
It’ll be the first time Marvel Cinematic Universe lovers get a glimpse at Phase Four, the next stage following the climax of the Infinity Saga with Endgame.
Following Black Widow, there’s still The Eternals (November 6, 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021), Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021) and Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021).
There’s also five new shows launching on Disney+ that will be directly connected to the MCU: Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Autumn 2020); WandaVision (Spring 2021); Loki (Spring 2021); What If…? (Summer 2021); and Hawkeye (Autumn 2021), as well as Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.
Black Widow hits UK cinemas on May 1, 2020.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Black Widow, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios, MCU, phase four, Scarlett Johansson, Trailer