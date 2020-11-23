Marvel Reportedly Aiming To Shoot Black Panther Sequel In July Walt Disney Studios

The second instalment of the Black Panther series has reportedly had a shooting commencement date penned in, and is the first major news about the future of the franchise since the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman earlier this year.

The world was stunned at the tail end of August when it was announced that Boseman had passed away at the age of 43, after secretly battling colon cancer that had reached stage IV, resulting in his untimely death being confirmed on August 29.

Subsequently, any and all development on Black Panther 2 was halted, as 2020 became the first year since 2009 that not a single Marvel movie was released.

Rightly or wrongly, people immediately started to speculate on the Black Panther franchise’s future, for which Boseman was the central lead, as King T’Challa.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, they say multiple sources have confirmed that the production for the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel will kick off in July of 2021 and last in excess of six months.

However, the shoot schedule hasn’t been officially confirmed by Marvel or Disney, despite indicating the next film will not be using a digital double to represent Boseman in future films.

Chadwick Boseman Black Panther Marvel Studios

At present, we don’t know exactly how they plan to move forward with the story, although star of Narcos: Mexico, Tenoch Huerta, is reportedly in line for a villainous role, alongside expected returnees Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett.

Currently, Black Panther 2 is scheduled for a May, 2022 cinema release, but that date is subject to change due to the circumstances of the movie and thanks to the global pandemic that has seen 2020 written off in terms of Hollywood film production.

