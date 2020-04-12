Marvel Reveals Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg We All Missed Marvel Studios

Easter weekend is officially upon us, and while most of us probably didn’t plan on spending it within the confines of our own homes, Disney is on hand to provide a bit of light-hearted entertainment.

To mark the occasion, the various Twitter accounts associated with Disney-produced films such as Pixar have united to provide some Bank Holiday fun, in the form of a virtual Easter egg hunt.

Yup, the accounts have come together to point out a host of background details, revealing hidden Mickeys in your favourite films made by the House of Mouse.

Even Marvel Studios got involved, revealing something from Avengers: Endgame.

The studio’s official Twitter account shared a still from the final scene of the box office hit, where heroes put their hands together as they’re about to head off on their ‘time heist’. However, it was posted alongside a screenshot from the very first Iron Man, when Tony receives his original arc reactor as a present from Pepper. Eagle-eyed fans will notice the similarity between the two images.

Fans will know the words written underneath Tony’s first arc reactor are ‘Tony Stark has a heart’, but this so-called Easter egg hunt delves even deeper, suggesting that the Avengers – Tony’s friends – are the proof he has a heart.

The Avengers’ mission to save the world, which ultimately ended in Tony’s death, proves how brave and selfless he truly was. It makes sense, therefore, that the original arc reactor featured in his funeral scene.

The reactions were somewhat mixed, with many praising the intelligence of the visual comeback. Others were annoyed they hadn’t made the connection themselves, and then, of course, there were those who communicated solely through the use of GIFs.

Obviously, it’s hard to know to which level this was planned – was it an ingenious idea thought up way back when, or was it just a coincidence noticed later down the line?

Who knows?

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn claims to have hidden an Easter egg somewhere in the movie that no one has ever been able to find. Reckon you’re up to the challenge?

