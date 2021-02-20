Marvel Slipped A Subtle Stan Lee ‘Cameo’ Into WandaVision

Disney+/PA Images

Marvel managed to sneak in a very subtle Stan Lee ‘cameo’ into the latest episode of WandaVision.

The comicbook legend’s appearances across Marvel movies are legendary, whether they’re sentimental like ‘You know, I guess one person can make a difference… nuff said’ or hilarious, like his drunken veteran in Avengers: Age of Ultron after taking a swig of Asgardian alcohol.

Since his death in 2018, his last live-action cameo was in Avengers: Endgame as a hippie in the 1970s shouting: ‘Make love, not war!’ However, the creators of WandaVision have included a lovely nod to Lee in the newest Disney+ instalment.

Episode seven’s ‘opening credits’, which evolve every week with the changing time periods, feature a licence plate with ‘Wanda’ on it. Above the name, there’s three numbers: 12, 28 and 22.

It may have seemed like innocuous digits, even if you took notice of it in the first place. However, these numbers pay tribute to a special date: December 28, 1922, aka Lee’s birthday.

Commenting on the Easter egg on Reddit, one user wrote: ‘They say people die twice, the day they stop living and the last day their name is ever mentioned. Stan lee will out live us all.’

As for future MCU productions, another user suggested: ‘I really want them to find a way to fit a photograph of him into each production now that he’s gone. Preferably as a family photo in people’s homes or maybe a picture in a wallet that sort of thing. It would remember him as a sort of departed family member and feels like a respectful homage into the future.’