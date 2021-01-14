Marvel Star Anthony Mackie Once Got Punched In The Face By Will Smith
In a sentence that’ll come as a surprise to many, MCU star Anthony Mackie was once punched in the face by Will Smith.
The actor, who’s due to reprise his role of Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, recounted a bizarre run-in with Smith while promoting his new Netflix film, Outside the Wire.
Looking back, Mackie describes it as a ‘funny story’ and at the end of the day, if you’re gonna get punched in the face by anyone, Will Smith isn’t a bad shout.
Check out Mackie’s strange Will Smith story below:
While appearing on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, Mackie recounted turning up to Smith’s 50th birthday past year in Budapest, where he was filming Gemini Man at the same time.
The actor explained:
So, it was his 50th birthday. And my publicist called me and she’s like: ‘Yo Will Smith is having a birthday party in Budapest. Do you want to present his birthday cake to him?’ So, I’m like: ‘Holy sh*t yes. It’s Will Smith. Of course.’
Mackie said: ‘So, we’re all on stage. Will Smith does like a whole concert I’m on stage with Will Smith doing a concert. I’m losing my mind.’ As Mackie brought the cake out, Smith caught sight of him and said: ‘Hey, Anthony Mackie.’ This is where things went awry.
He continued: ‘I’m like, Will Smith knows my name. Right? So, I go to like high five. I don’t know what I was trying to do, but like, I was trying to hug him and he thought I was coming in for like a high five. So, he like tried to grab my arm and he punched me in the jaw so hard. Like he hit me with a right cross so hard.’
While laughing, Mackie said:
Then he grabbed me and he’s like: ‘You’re good?’ I was like: ‘I think so. I think we’re in a fight, are we in a fight?’ He’s like: ‘No, no, I’m sorry.’
He punched me in the jaw. Will Smith punched me the jaw. He’s an angry human being. I know he meant to do it, there is no way you mess up a hug with a punch in the jaw.
Mackie also joked that he took a right hook from Muhammad Ali, who Smith played in the 2001 biopic Ali. ‘Yo, he has a right cross man. Protect yourself. Cause dude came in. I mean, woo! It was a punch, but I took a punch from Muhammad Ali. I can say it,’ he said.
