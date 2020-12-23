Marvel Studios Announces New Year’s 2021 Musical Show
Marvel Studios has announced a musical show for New Year’s Eve, wrapping up the year in a rather unexpected way, entertainment-wise.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has officially promoted the event in a video widely shared on Twitter.
Not much is known as of yet in regards to who will be performing at the event. However, it is understood that it will be aired during the Bilibili New Year’s concert in China.
In the video, Feige said:
Hello to all the Marvel fans in China, I’m Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. 2020 has been an unusual year for all of us but together, we’ve kept hope alive in the face of unprecedented challenges but we’ve never stopped telling the tales of heroes.
Next year, Marvel Studios will continue bringing stories to the big screen, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Eternals, welcoming a brand new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He continued: ‘Before that, there will also be a Marvel themed New Year’s performance to welcome the New Year. Tune into the Bilibili New Year’s Gala on December 31 and get a glimpse of what’s to come in 2021.’
Although it’s currently unclear what to expect from this Marvel musical show, with many staying safely indoors this New Year’s Eve, this is very much a welcome early Christmas present.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Black Widow, China, Film, Kevin Feige, Marvel, Marvel Studios, musical
CreditsBD/Twitter
BD/Twitter