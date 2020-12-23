Marvel Studios Announces New Year’s 2021 Musical Show

Hello to all the Marvel fans in China, I’m Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. 2020 has been an unusual year for all of us but together, we’ve kept hope alive in the face of unprecedented challenges but we’ve never stopped telling the tales of heroes.

Next year, Marvel Studios will continue bringing stories to the big screen, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Eternals, welcoming a brand new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.