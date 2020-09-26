Marvel Studios Want Keanu Reeves To Play Moon Knight, Claims Insider
Marvel Studios reportedly want Keanu Reeves to play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, for their upcoming Disney+ series adaptation.
The character has been described as ‘a male between the ages of 40 and 50’ which – despite being 56 – the youthful Reeves could still very easily pull off.
It’s not the first time Reeves has been linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio has long had its eyes on Hollywood’s leading nice guy, even if he did apparently turn them down once already.
According to a casting grid obtained by The Illuminerdi, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is eyeing up Reeves as someone who could potentially lead the new comic book franchise.
It’s not been stated whether Reeves is confirmed for the project or whether he’s still in preliminary talks, however the role does sound very well suited to him indeed.
You can find out more about this casting claim in the following clip from The Illuminerdi:
According to the Moon Knight character description:
Spector was a former pugilist, mercenary, and CIA agent. He’s double-crossed by his boss, Raoul Bushman, after they find a mysterious archaeological site, which Bushman planned to loot for his own selfish means.
Near death, Spector comes into contact with Khonshu, an Egyptian moon god, who offers him another chance to live, in return for becoming his avatar on this world. Spector accepts the deal and is reborn with superhuman powers.
He then returns to the U.S. and accumulates immense wealth after investing his earnings as a mercenary and becomes the crimefighter known as ‘Moon Knight’.
Production for the series will reportedly begin by the close of 2020, with Spider-Man producer Grant Curtis on board as an executive producer on the ‘supernatural thriller’ series.
Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) will reportedly be the head writer. As of yet, it’s unclear which directors have been connected to the project.
At the time of writing, Moon Knight has not been given a release date.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Disney+, Keanu Reeves, Marc Spector, Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios, MCU, Moon Knight, Now