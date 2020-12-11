Marvel Will Not Recast Black Panther Out Of Respect For Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Marvel will not recast Black Panther following the death of Chadwick Boseman.

The 43-year-old actor passed away in August after suffering for four years from colon cancer. Boseman never made his diagnosis public, forging a remarkable career – the love of which was testified by the outpouring of love from fans, friends and fellow celebrities alike.

In the fallout of his passing, MCU viewers began to wonder what would happen to the role of T’Challa in future films. Now, it’s been confirmed that the character will not be recast, out of respect for the actor.

As part of Marvel’s presentation at Disney’s Investor Day, the studio’s chief Kevin Feige addressed Boseman’s death.

He said: ‘I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family. Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.’

Feige continued: ‘To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.’

The sequel is being written and directed by Ryan Coogler, and is still set for release on July 8, 2022. However, no further details were given regarding Black Panther II.

It echoes the words of Black Panther executive producer Victoria Alonso, who earlier confirmed that a digital double wouldn’t be used for Boseman in the sequel.

