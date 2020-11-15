Marvel Won’t Use ‘Digital Double’ For Chadwick Boseman In Black Panther 2
Marvel has confirmed it will not use a ‘digital double’ of Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther 2.
The beloved actor passed away in August after being diagnosed with colon cancer, and with a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther in the works film fans began to wonder whether Marvel would use visual effects to allow Boseman’s character T’Challa to appear in the film.
Marvel executive producer Victoria Alonso has now confirmed that will not be the case, definitively stating: ‘There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s not with us.’
In an interview with Argentinian outlet Clarin, Alonso continued:
Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.
Alonso went on to praise Boseman, describing him as ‘a wonder’ whose Black Panther character ‘elevated’ Marvel as a company.
She continued:
[He] has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honour the franchise.
Letitia Wright, who played T’Challa’s sister Shuri in Black Panther, has previously said that doing a sequel without Boseman was ‘not something [she] even want[s] to think about’.
The sequel is currently scheduled to arrive in May 2022.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Marvel