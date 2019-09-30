Marvel’s Disney Plus Shows Will Have MCU Movie Budgets

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is said to be putting movie-size budgets behind each of the Disney+ projects, according to reports.

If true, this means the company will be putting in something around the $100 to $150 million mark, which is an eyewatering sum for any series, equating to around $12 to $25 million.

Back in 2014, Variety reported the first installment of Marvel Netflix shows, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, all had a total budget of $200 million, meaning each episode had around $3.8 million. By comparison, that’s significantly lower than the huge sums being set aside for the new Marvel shows, particularly seeing as one of the new Disney+ Marvel costs as much as two or three Netflix shows.

Marvel Studios

Now, the publication has reported that Marvel boss Kevin Feige has held meetings to discuss how to ensure the visual standard of the films are maintained for the TV shows. Although the series are being given comparable budgets to the films, this will be for between six and eight hours footage, rather than for two hours of a film, therefore maintaining the expensive MCU look could require a bit of extra effort.

Meanwhile, it seems as though Marvel Television, the department which has produced the Netflix shows, Hulu Runaways and Agents of SHIELD, will be phased out of live-action production.

According to reports, Jeph Loeb’s TV department is unable to complete the same kind of projects as Feige’s Marvel Studios, because of Feige having access to the MCU collection of characters with much larger budgets.

Marvel Studios

A source told Variety:

Feige’s shows are so far beyond anything Marvel TV has been able to do. He has access to all of these MCU characters that the other Marvel live-action stuff just doesn’t, not to mention way bigger budgets.

Agents of SHIELD is set to come to a close this year and the Ghost Rider show cancelled, this will leave Marvel Television with just Runaways on Hulu and Cloak & Dagger on Freeform.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]