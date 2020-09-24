Marvel’s Helstrom TV Series Drops Terrifying First Trailer

Marvel's Helstrom TV Show Drops Terrifying First Trailer Hulu

Marvel has dropped the first trailer for its new horror series Helstrom.

The upcoming spooky TV show is based on Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom, following two siblings, both the offspring of a serial killer, who fight demons and other supernatural pests.

It’s technically a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, similarly to Netflix’s ill-fated band of Defenders, with Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Punisher cancelled or in limbo.

Check out the first trailer for Helstrom below:

However, unlike those earlier, more grown-up Marvel shows and the upcoming slate heading for Disney+, Helstrom will stream on Hulu – allowing the studio to relax its PG-13 status quo for a change.

The official synopsis for the series reads: ‘As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.’

Elizabeth Marvel also stars as Victoria Helstrom, Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rossetti, Robert Wisdom as Caretaker, June Carryl as Louise Hastings and Alain Uy as Chris Yen.

It’s unclear how much Helstrom will actually factor into the MCU. Considering its aesthetic, genre and place on Hulu, one would expect not at all as the studio focuses its intertwined output on Disney’s platform.

WandaVision, the first of the MCU’s new slate of shows, will hit Disney+ in December this year. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been delayed to 2021 alongside Black Widow.

Helstrom will start streaming on Hulu on October 16.