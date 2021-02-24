Marvel’s Loki Starts Streaming On Disney+ June 11

Disney+/Marvel

The wait is (nearly) over as Marvel Studios has announced that Loki will start streaming on Disney+ June 11.

Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role of the Marvel character we all love-to-hate, with an all-star cast alongside him.

Marvel Studios wrote on Twitter today, February 24, ‘Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus.’

Fans of the God of Mischief were overjoyed to hear that Loki was officially getting his own show, especially as the lovable rouge died in Avengers: Endgame. Joy aside, many – such as myself – are beginning the question of how he’s returned; something which will hopefully be answered in the show.

The trailer for the upcoming series was dropped in December 2020.

Check it out here:

It was originally reported by Digital Spy that the highly anticipated show would be airing in May of this year, but it’s likely the pandemic has caused a minor delay.

It’ll be worth the wait though as Loki is said to be made up of six hour-long episodes.

While Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino will feature in the series, it’s currently unknown if Chris Hemsworth will be appearing at Thor.

Disney+

If you think you’ll be sat twiddling your thumbs until June 11, Marvel’s WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+, while The Falcon and The Winter Solider airs March 19.

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is also set to hit cinemas in May.

