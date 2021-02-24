Marvel’s Loki Starts Streaming On Disney+ June 11
The wait is (nearly) over as Marvel Studios has announced that Loki will start streaming on Disney+ June 11.
Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role of the Marvel character we all love-to-hate, with an all-star cast alongside him.
Marvel Studios wrote on Twitter today, February 24, ‘Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus.’
Fans of the God of Mischief were overjoyed to hear that Loki was officially getting his own show, especially as the lovable rouge died in Avengers: Endgame. Joy aside, many – such as myself – are beginning the question of how he’s returned; something which will hopefully be answered in the show.
The trailer for the upcoming series was dropped in December 2020.
Check it out here:
It was originally reported by Digital Spy that the highly anticipated show would be airing in May of this year, but it’s likely the pandemic has caused a minor delay.
It’ll be worth the wait though as Loki is said to be made up of six hour-long episodes.
While Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino will feature in the series, it’s currently unknown if Chris Hemsworth will be appearing at Thor.
If you think you’ll be sat twiddling your thumbs until June 11, Marvel’s WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+, while The Falcon and The Winter Solider airs March 19.
Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is also set to hit cinemas in May.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Disney+, Marvel, Now