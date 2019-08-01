Marvel’s Runaways To Crossover With Cloak And Dagger

Marvel

Fans of Marvel’s Runaways and Cloak and Dagger have been begging for the two television shows to crossover. Their prayers have been answered.

Marvel and Hulu have announced that the two critically-acclaimed TV shows will collide later this year.

The casts of both shows came together to reveal the crossover, with a video announcement coming from Cloak and Dagger‘s official Twitter account.

Watch the video below:

In the video, cast members of Marvel’s Runaways say they’re going to face their ‘biggest challenges yet’ in their third season and that they will ‘need some help’. Cloak and Dagger‘s Olivia Holt then confirms: ‘That’s right.’

The crossover is reminiscent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s early days, when characters would pop in and out of shows and movies – establishing that it was indeed a shared world.

Hulu

While the future of the characters developed in Marvel’s former Netflix universe – such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher – are up in the air until we know more about Disney’s new streaming platform, Disney+, this is an optimistic indicator of Marvel’s belief in the two shows.

As reported by Comic Book, Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb said:

It’s so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner. Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we’ve only hinted at.

Freeform

Marvel’s Runaways broadcasts on Hulu, and revolves around a group of teenagers who discover their true origins after they find out their parents are super-villains. Cloak and Dagger, on the other hand, broadcasts on Freeform, and is about two teenagers who find themselves drawn to one another after being beset with new superpowers.

The third season of Marvel’s Runaways is heading to Hulu on December 15, with all 10 episodes being released at once – so you can get your binge on. Cloak and Dagger hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season – but one would expect news to follow the crossover later this year.

