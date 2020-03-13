Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Story Is ‘Insane’ According To Tom Holland

In the spoiler territory of the end of the movie, we return [Peter] back to New York. And we return to the fun of how awesome is to see Spider-Man swinging around New York.

We return to a new classic version of J. Jonah Jameson that we haven’t seen in many films, and yet, in a totally different, new context. And at the same time, charting new ground for [Spider-Man] with, his identity is out there. Which has never been done before in the movies.

[…] One was [Tony Stark’s] choice, one was against [Peter’s] will. That’s the difference. That was the difference.