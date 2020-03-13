Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Story Is ‘Insane’ According To Tom Holland
Tom Holland has offered a little tease about what we can expect from Spider-Man 3, and it looks like fans won’t be left disappointed.
In a recent interview, the 23-year-old actor shared how exited he was to swing back onto set for the third MCU Spider-Man instalment, with filming all set to begin in Atlanta, Georgia, this July.
Holland, who confirmed the summertime filming dates, has stated that the upcoming Peter Parker story will be ‘absolutely insane’. He also confirmed Zendaya would be reprising her role as MJ, but couldn’t say exactly what the future held for their love story.
Speaking with Inquirer.net, Holland said:
I’m super happy about it [there being a Spider-Man 3]. We will be shooting Spider-Man 3 in July in Atlanta.
As for me showing up in other Marvel movies, I’m not sure as to what they want me to do.
He added:
In Spider-Man 3, Zendaya will most definitely be in the film. As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I’m not too sure what it will be.
Inquirer.net’s Ruben V. Nepales said they were ‘optimistic’ that Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter’s best friend Ned, would also be making a welcome return.
So far, it’s uncertain what we can expect in terms of this new narrative. Far From Home ended with Spider-Man’s true identity being publicly exposed by the villainous Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and it’s highly likely the plot will follow the ramifications of this.
Speaking with CinemaBlend in July 2019, Marvel Studios chief and Spider-Man producer Kevin Feige, hinted we could expect a ‘completely different’ Peter Parker story than any other that’s come before:
In the spoiler territory of the end of the movie, we return [Peter] back to New York. And we return to the fun of how awesome is to see Spider-Man swinging around New York.
We return to a new classic version of J. Jonah Jameson that we haven’t seen in many films, and yet, in a totally different, new context. And at the same time, charting new ground for [Spider-Man] with, his identity is out there. Which has never been done before in the movies.
[…] One was [Tony Stark’s] choice, one was against [Peter’s] will. That’s the difference. That was the difference.
This as of yet untitled Spider-Man threequel will see Jon Watts return as director, with a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who all worked on the first two movies. The story itself will draw from comicbooks created by both Steve Ditko and Stan Lee.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Marvel, Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland, Zendaya