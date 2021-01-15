Marvel’s WandaVision Is Now Streaming On Disney+

Disney+

Prepare to dive back into the wonderful world of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU), as WandaVision is now available to stream on Disney+.

Phase four of the MCU is officially about to kick off with Jac Schaeffer’s beguiling new series, focused on Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision, the latter of whom we last saw meeting his demise in Avengers: Infinity War.

Advert 10

However, this isn’t like the Marvel shows in Ye Olde Netflix days. From the outset, one thing is certain: WandaVision is going to be very, very strange.

Check out the trailer for WandaVision below:

The studio’s official synopsis describes it as ‘a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems’.

Advert 10

Don’t ask us to explain any more. Trailers have shown different eras of television, from black-and-white canned laughter sitcoms, to episodes influenced by The Brady Bunch, to something much weirder entirely. Clearly, there’s something going on behind the magic – perhaps even something sinister.

WandaVision Disney+

For Marvel boss Kevin Feige, ‘weird is good’. He told The Guardian: ‘I like weird. After Endgame, after the completion of a 23-movie Infinity Saga, we were soul-searching about what was coming next. WandaVision being our first for Disney+ is perfect. It was always about pushing the boundaries of storytelling, doing something we could only do with the narrative structure of television.’

As for Vision meeting his maker in Infinity War, Bettany said, ‘Yes. Dead as an android can be,’ before adding, cryptically, ‘Can an android ever live?’

Advert 10

In addition to Bettany and Olsen, there’s Kathryn Hahn in a mysterious role, Teyonah Parris as a grown-up Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returning as Darcy Lewis.

Check out our spoiler-free review here.

WandaVision’s first two episodes are available to stream now. New episodes will hit the platform every Friday, leading to a finale in March.