Marvel’s WandaVision Still Releasing In 2020 on Disney+ Disney+

Despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like Marvel’s WandaVision will still arrive on Disney+ this year.

There are a number of new shows in the works at Marvel as the studio looks to expand its Disney+ catalogue, but the global outbreak earlier this year threw a spanner in the works when it came to production.

A number of live-action films and series were shut down, including Marvel’s first three new shows: WandaVision; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; and Loki.

Thankfully, however, Disney released a teaser implying there’s not too much longer to wait for WandaVision:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had its release date pushed back as a result of the coronavirus outbreak; a decision that left many fans wondering if WandaVision would also be affected.

The show was given a December release date, and thankfully Disney has implied it will still arrive on time as it shared a promo on social media highlighting the service’s upcoming new content.

Disney encouraged viewers to ‘get pumped for the coming months’ and named WandaVision among the other shows it has planned for release in 2020, including the new series of The Mandalorian.

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision Disney+

Starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, WandaVision will follow the two superheroes in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.

The series was originally set to be released after The Falcon and The Winter Solider, but Disney may have chosen to switch the release dates in order to deliver the new content Marvel fans are so desperate for.

Hopefully a December release date will be confirmed soon!