Massive ‘Life-Size’ Inflatable Millennium Falcon Will Only Set You Back $10,000

Magic Jump

Christmas may be over, but if you have a spare $10,000 lying around then there’s still time to treat yourself because a massive inflatable Millennium Falcon is now on sale.

Admittedly, I’m not sure how many people out there will be willing to shell out thousands of dollars for what is essentially an inflatable toy, but it’s nice to have the option.

The replica Millennium Falcon comes from Magic Jump, a company that specialises in inflatable attractions and which has partnered with Disney on a collection of high-end Star Wars inflatables.

Take a tour of the spaceship below:

Magic Jump’s line includes numerous Star Wars-themed bouncy castles, with or without slides, as well as an obstacle course complete with a huge inflatable AT-AT.

The pièce de résistance, however, is definitely the Millennium Falcon, which measures 35ft x 30ft x 15ft and weighs 1136 pounds (515kg). It’s probably lighter than the real spaceship, but it’s still a hefty piece of equipment.

The Star Wars Millennium Falcon Hyperspace Jump Experience, as it is officially named, is described as the ‘most unique inflatable attraction in the galaxy’ and promises to be ‘unlike any playland, combo unit or obstacle course ever seen before’.

Lucasfilm

Its description sets a high bar but customers should definitely be expecting greatness after forking out $9,495 (£7,260) for the inflatable.

Users will be able to take on the persona of Han Solo when they enter the ship as Magic Jump has made sure to recreate the Falcon in great detail.

The site explains:

The exterior features a comprehensive application of the actual graphics of the Millennium Falcon’s armored [sic] hull, while the interior contains iconic features seen in Star Wars movies.

Magic Jump

Customers will be joined by inflatable replicas of Chewbacca, R2D2 and C-3PO as they jump their way around the ship, exploring the cockpit area and the master control panel with its gears, switches and buttons before ejecting themselves down a slide.

The inflatable also features a main cabin with pop-up obstacles such as a bunk, storage container and holo-map where users can see a holographic-like rendering of the Death Star, as well as a laser cannon turret and a hologame table.

If those features weren’t enough to win you over, Magic Jump has also included a ‘climber/slide’ in the centre of the ship, with a ceiling hatch graphic which shows an explosive battle with a Star Destroyer and TIE fighters.

Magic Jump

I’m sure the giant inflatable would be every Star Wars fan’s dream, but its hefty price tag means for many it will remain just that; a dream.

If you’re looking for something a little more reasonably priced, Amazon is selling a Millennium Falcon pool float for $24.99 (£20). It might be a lot smaller, but it’s bound to offer just as much fun.

