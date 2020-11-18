unilad
MasterChef Junior Star Ben Watkins Dies Aged Just 14

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Nov 2020 07:29
Ben Watkins, a former contestant on Masterchef Junior, has died at the age of 14.

The teenager, who appeared in the show’s sixth season, passed away on Monday, November 16, after a year-and-a-half of treatment for angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, a rare form of cancer.

His diagnosis was revealed earlier in July. Three years earlier, Ben had lost both his parents in a reported murder-suicide. His relatives confirmed his death on GoFundMe, via their lawyer Trent McCain.

Donna and Anthony Edwards, the young chef’s grandmother and uncle, wrote, ‘After losing both his parents in September 2017, we have marveled at Ben’s strength, courage and love for life. He never, ever complained. Ben was and will always be the strongest person we know.’

They added, ‘When Ben’s rare illness was shared with the world, he was so heartened by the outpouring of love he received from every corner of the globe – especially here in his hometown of Gary, Indiana.’

In addition to appearing on Gordon Ramsey’s cooking show aged 11, Ben also helped cook in the family’s restaurant, Big Ben’s Bodacious Barbecue, Baker and Deli.

Ramsey wrote on Twitter, ‘We lost a Master of the [Masterchef Junior] kitchen today. Ben you were an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man. Your young life had so many tough turns but you always persevered. Sending all the love to Ben Watkins’ family with this terrible loss Gx.’

Fox also shared a statement, as per Deadline, which read, ‘It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Ben Watkins, a beloved member of the MasterChef Junior family.’

It added, ‘Ben overcame so much in his life with a remarkably positive attitude. He was a tremendous role model for chefs of all ages and will be dearly missed by everyone at EndemolShine North America and FOX Entertainment.’

Angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma is an incredibly rare condition, having only affected six known people, including Ben.

His GoFundMe page, originally set up to help him go to school following his parents’ death, has been repositioned as a memorial fund. At the time of writing, it’s raised more than $197,000.

His relatives added, ‘Ben suffered more than his share in his 14 years on this Earth, but we take solace in that his suffering is finally over and in that, in the end, Ben knew he was loved by so many.’

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Now, TV, US

