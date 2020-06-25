Matrix 4 Back To Filming As Keanu Reeves And Neil Patrick Harris Return To Set Warner Bros/Splash Pics

Production on the fourth instalment of The Matrix is finally ready to resume as stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris have returned to set.

Advert

It comes after production on every major Hollywood movie shut down earlier in the year amid health and safety concerns regarding the ongoing global health crisis.

At the time it shut down in mid-March, The Matrix 4 was only four weeks into shooting and so the team no doubt has a lot of work to do – something which goes a long way in explaining why the film’s release date was recently delayed by a year, from early 2021 to April 2022.

Splash Pics

Back to the good news though, and Reeves, Harris and Moss have all been spotted in Berlin, which is where production on The Matrix 4 is taking place, TMZ reports.

Advert

In new photos, the three stars can be seen on set, presumably headed to the trailers. In one photo, Reeves holds what looks like a shopping bag, while in another he can be seen laughing on set with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

It isn’t completely clear whether filming has actually started again – the last we heard, director Lana Wachowski planned to start filming again on July 6 – but the presence of Reeves, Harris and Moss certainly indicates it will be starting soon, if it hasn’t already.

Splash Pics

The Matrix hit cinemas in 1999, with the original trilogy ending with 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. For many, it seemed like the iconic sci-fi franchise had reached its end, particularly because – spoiler alert – both Neo and Trinity died in the third chapter.

Luckily we were proven wrong in August last year, when news broke that a fourth movie was officially ‘in the works’ with one of the original directors, Lana (one half of ‘The Wachowskis’ alongside Lilly), returning.

While Reeves and Moss will be reprising their roles as Neo and his partner Trinity, the role of Harris – one of the newcomers to the franchise – has yet to be revealed.

trinity neo the matrix Warner Bros.

It also remains unclear which roles the other newcomers – Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jonathan Groff, Brian J. Smith, and Priyanka Chopra – will be taking on, with very few character names or details provided.

Advert

We do know that Reeves and Moss will be rejoined by Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian though, so at least there’s that. It’s unclear if Laurence Fishburne will return as Morpheus.

Who else can’t wait?