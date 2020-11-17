Matrix 4 Reportedly Disguised Wrap Party As Filming To Get Around Covid Rules

Matrix 4 Warner Bros.

German health authorities are reportedly planning to speak to the studio where the Matrix 4 was shot after the producers organised a party of 200 people.

Producers Lana and Lilly Wachowski allegedly disguised the party as a film shoot as a way of bypassing Germany’s ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Parties of up to 50 people are permitted in Berlin and in the neighbouring state of Brandenburg, however, permission must be granted in advance. Those in attendance must also abide by strict social distancing rules, and need to wear a mask when they’re not eating and drinking.

Neo The Matrix Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant were allegedly in attendance at the party, which was held under the codename ‘Icecream Teamevent’. The party allegedly kicked off at 6pm, Wednesday, November 11 and continued into the early hours of Thursday, November 12.

As reported by The Guardian from a report in the German newspaper Bild, the party was held in a studio in Brandenburg, with guests allegedly invited to attend as ‘extras’ as a way of dodging health regulations.

The evening’s entertainment included a dancer, a DJ, and a pyrotechnic show, and guests were offered souvenir Matrix tattoos. For guests wanting more privacy, the party offered Bedouin-style tents and hippy-style caravans.

A variety of food could be found on the menu, including sushi, sake, pizza, currywurst and vegan chocolate apricot cake. Reeves and Grant could allegedly be seen drinking wine at a table, before leaving early on in the evening.

Keanu Reeves PA Images

An unnamed 39-year-old female guest told Bild:

The mood was exuberant. Everyone was given a corona PCR test in advance. Everyone needed to come wearing a mask but many people didn’t wear them as the party wore on.

She continued:

No directorial instructions were given, there was no clapperboard, and no one was filming.

Studio Babelsberg’s spokesperson Bianca Markarewicz has stated that, as per the producers, the team had been shooting a ‘celebration scene, which was filmed in the summer, and this was in connection with that. The hygiene regulations were complied with’.

Markarewicz continued:

The production team consciously put this shoot with its many participants, right at the end of the filming.

Matrix Reloaded Warner Bros.

A spokesperson for the city of Potsdam, which gives permission to parties, has stated:

No event was announced to us. There were ongoing discussions between the health authority and the studios on the topic of infection protection during filming.

Going forward, the health authority will reportedly be contacting the studio in regards to the event.