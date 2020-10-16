Matrix 4 Star Jessica Henwick Has Pitched Female John Wick Movie To Keanu Reeves
The Matrix 4’s Jessica Henwick keeps pitching a female John Wick movie to co-star Keanu Reeves.
He’s one of modern cinema’s most recognisable assassins. Reeves entered the Keanussaince when he first played John Wick in 2014, a retired hitman pulled back into the underworld after a grievous crime.
The actor is due to return to the role of Neo/Thomas Anderson in a new Matrix movie. While on set, Henwick, star of Iron Fist, has apparently been striving to convince him of a new heroine: Jess Wick.
Henwick recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about pitching Jess Wick to Reeves ‘all the time… I’m probably driving him crazy’.
She explained:
I was like: ‘Okay, Keanu, listen to me. Boom. John Wick 4, last five minutes, credits roll, post-credit sequence. Boom! You see my face, Jess Wick.’
I just started acting it out and then he started acting it out, too. We put on this little 10-minute show of what Jess Wick and John Wick would be like. Chad Stahelski, the director of all the John Wick movies, is flying out in two weeks, I think. So I’m going to go straight up to him and I’m going to say it.
John Wick 4 is currently set for release on May 27, 2022, with a fifth entry being filmed back-to-back. While there’s yet to be an announcement of any female John Wick, Reeves rather wholesomely confirmed who’d win between Neo and the hitman.
The Matrix 4, which will also see the return of Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity, was recently brought forward from its original 2022 release date, now due to hit cinemas on December 22, 2021.
