Matrix 4 Star Jessica Henwick Has Pitched Female John Wick Movie To Keanu Reeves

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Oct 2020 16:51
The Matrix 4’s Jessica Henwick keeps pitching a female John Wick movie to co-star Keanu Reeves.

He’s one of modern cinema’s most recognisable assassins. Reeves entered the Keanussaince when he first played John Wick in 2014, a retired hitman pulled back into the underworld after a grievous crime.

The actor is due to return to the role of Neo/Thomas Anderson in a new Matrix movie. While on set, Henwick, star of Iron Fist, has apparently been striving to convince him of a new heroine: Jess Wick.

Jessica Henwick Jessica Henwick PA Images

Henwick recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about pitching Jess Wick to Reeves ‘all the time… I’m probably driving him crazy’.

She explained: 

I was like: ‘Okay, Keanu, listen to me. Boom. John Wick 4, last five minutes, credits roll, post-credit sequence. Boom! You see my face, Jess Wick.’

I just started acting it out and then he started acting it out, too. We put on this little 10-minute show of what Jess Wick and John Wick would be like. Chad Stahelski, the director of all the John Wick movies, is flying out in two weeks, I think. So I’m going to go straight up to him and I’m going to say it.

John WickJohn WickLionsgate

John Wick 4 is currently set for release on May 27, 2022, with a fifth entry being filmed back-to-back. While there’s yet to be an announcement of any female John Wick, Reeves rather wholesomely confirmed who’d win between Neo and the hitman.

The Matrix 4, which will also see the return of Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity, was recently brought forward from its original 2022 release date, now due to hit cinemas on December 22, 2021.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, John Wick, Keanu Reeves

