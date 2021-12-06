Matrix Resurrections Drops Explosive Final Trailer And Fans Are Hyped
With just over two weeks to go until the release of the new Matrix film, the final trailer has given fans one last look at what’s in store.
The long-awaited new film is set to arrive on December 22, more than two decades since viewers were first introduced to Keanu Reeves’ iconic character Neo.
Both Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity, are set to return for The Matrix Resurrections, though this time they will be faced with an upgraded version of the Matrix, where they will once again be forced to fight for their freedom.
While earlier looks at the film showed Neo confused over his memories, the latest trailer appears to show the character starting to have recollections about his past, with scenes from the original films interspersed with the new content.
The trailer plays into the voiceover which explains we’re ‘all trapped inside these strange, repeating loops’, suggesting the old storylines and characters will play a big part alongside the new.
It also introduces us to an older version of Niobe, played in the new film by Jada Pinkett Smith.
In spite of the connections, writer David Mitchell has previously said The Matrix Resurrections works as a standalone entry in the franchise, according to Collider.
He commented:
I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way.
It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.
In order for us to find out what the film is really about, then, we’ll have to wait for its arrival in cinemas and on HBO Max.
