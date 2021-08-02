Matt Damon Condemned For Using Homophobic Slur ‘Months Ago’ After Daughter Stopped Him
Matt Damon has been on the receiving end of significant backlash after he discussed his use of a homophobic slur.
The star discussed the longevity of his career and the impact that now has with The Sunday Times, before revealing he’d recently stopped using the slur.
The actor, aged 50, noted that people are taking his words of context before mentioning his continued use of the homophobic slur. Damon claimed he stopped using the word a matter of months ago after his daughter intervened.
Damon claimed his interviews are picked apart more than they were at the beginning of his career:
Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview]. Now your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible.
Before it didn’t really matter what I said, because it didn’t make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the f*** up more.
Some may agree with Damon‘s point about press coverage, but it was his discussion of the f-word that has divided many.
Damon commented:
I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.
The actor did defend the use of ‘f****t’, claiming that when he was younger it was spoken ‘with a different application.’ Despite ‘retiring’ the slur, other celebrities have critiqued Damon for using it recently.
Actor Billy Eichner responded on Twitter ‘I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with.’ This sparked a wave of criticism outlining the concerns of Damon’s use of slurs.
One user wrote:
“I didn’t think of it as a slur while growing up” is a lie & cop-out. It wasn’t a compliment; it was meant as an insult/slur. It doesn’t make him virtuous that he used it til his daughter schooled him on it; he also never thought of sexism til daughters; wonder bout racism.
Another person added ‘And why he was using it often enough that his daughter needed to give him an ultimatum…’
Evidently, Damon has once again had an interview that has made the news.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
