Matt Damon Denies F-Slur Awakening, ‘I Stand With The LGBTQ+ Community’
Matt Damon is in damage control mode following his shocking claim that he had only just found out the f-slur was homophobic, saying in a statement ‘I stand with the LGBTQ+ community’.
In an unsolicited admission that Liam Neeson would be proud of, earlier this week Damon claimed he had been using the homophobic slur until only a few months ago, and had to be told by his daughter that the word was unacceptable.
The Sunday Times quoted Damon as saying that he had stopped using the term ‘months ago’ after his daughter informed him on ‘how that word is dangerous’.
‘I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter,’ he said, adding, ‘She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.’
Unsurprisingly, Damon’s comments caused outrage on social media and widespread condemnation from LGBTQ+ activists. Now, Damon is claiming that his words were misinterpreted, and has emphasised that he had ‘never’ used the f-slur in his personal life, and did not use ‘slurs of any kind.’
In a statement given to Variety, Damon said:
During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualize for her the progress that has been made – though by no means completed – since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word ‘f*g’ used on the street before I knew what it even referred to.
I explained that that word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in a movie of mine as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed incredulity that there could ever have been a time where that word was used unthinkingly.
Damon insisted that the conversation ‘was not a personal awakening’, but added that ‘given that open hostility against the LGBTQ+ community is still not uncommon, I understand why my statement led many to assume the worst’.
‘To be as clear as I can be, I stand with the LGBTQ+ community,’ he said.
