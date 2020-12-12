Matt Smith And Olivia Cooke To Star In Game Of Thrones Prequel Series PA

Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke are set to star in upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Cooke (Ready Player One) will reportedly play the character of Alicent Hightower, described as ‘the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms’.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, Smith (The Crown) will take up the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the ‘younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne’.

Matt Smith PA

These casting choices were first announced by Entertainment Weekly, with the publication also announcing that Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) would be playing ‘the king’s first-born child’, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Character details published by Entertainment Weekly reveal that Cooke’s character as having been ‘raised in the Red Keep’. She is said to be ‘close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen’.

Advert 10

Smith’s character is said to be a ‘peerless warrior and a dragonrider’, with the character description offering a forboding hint as to what viewers can expect:

Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Olivia Cooke PA

HBO has also revealed some of directors for season one, including Clare Kilner (EastEnders), Geeta Patel (The Witcher), and Greg Yaitanes (House).

Advert 10

House of the Dragon is scheduled to begin production in England in 2021, with a HBO debut anticipated for 2022.