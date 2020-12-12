unilad
Advert

Matt Smith And Olivia Cooke To Star In Game Of Thrones Prequel Series

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Dec 2020 14:16
Matt Smith And Olivia Cooke To Star In Game Of Thrones Prequel SeriesMatt Smith And Olivia Cooke To Star In Game Of Thrones Prequel SeriesPA

Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke are set to star in upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Cooke (Ready Player One) will reportedly play the character of Alicent Hightower, described as ‘the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms’.

Advert

Meanwhile, Smith (The Crown) will take up the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the ‘younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne’.

Matt SmithMatt SmithPA

These casting choices were first announced by Entertainment Weekly, with the publication also announcing that Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) would be playing ‘the king’s first-born child’, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Character details published by Entertainment Weekly reveal that Cooke’s character as having been ‘raised in the Red Keep’. She is said to be ‘close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen’.

Advert

Smith’s character is said to be a ‘peerless warrior and a dragonrider’, with the character description offering a forboding hint as to what viewers can expect:

Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Olivia CookeOlivia CookePA

HBO has also revealed some of directors for season one, including Clare Kilner (EastEnders), Geeta Patel (The Witcher), and Greg Yaitanes (House).

Advert

House of the Dragon is scheduled to begin production in England in 2021, with a HBO debut anticipated for 2022.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Batman Will Be Black, DC Comics Announces
Film and TV

New Batman Will Be Black, DC Comics Announces

Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Before Election Day
News

Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Before Election Day

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election
News

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election

Volunteers Crack Zodiac Serial Killer’s Coded Message
News

Volunteers Crack Zodiac Serial Killer’s Coded Message

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Game of Thrones, Now, prequel

Credits

Entertainment Weekly

  1. Entertainment Weekly

    House of the Dragon casts three lead roles: Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy

 