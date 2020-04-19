Matthew From Too Hot To Handle Has Actually Played Jesus In A Film

Matthew Stephen Smith Too Hot To Handle Netflix/Matthew Stephen Smith/Instagram

Too Hot To Handle‘s Matthew knows he looks a bit like Jesus Christ. So much so, he’s actually played the son of God in a film.

Netflix’s latest reality dating show is one of the thirstiest pieces of entertainment to hit the streaming platform. It follows 10 (obviously extremely good-looking) contestants across eight episodes as they try not to hook-up in a bid to win a cash prize. Yes, that’s right – they were being paid to not have sex.

One such participant was Matthew Stephen Smith, an ultra-focused individual who strove to keep his cohorts on the path of righteousness. After a summer of being compared to the lord and saviour, he was actually cast as Jesus in a real movie.

You can check out the trailer for Matthew’s film below:

The model-cum-reality star-cum-actor has a starring role as Jesus in The Commissioning, a short film which ‘highlights some of the most sacred moments in Christ’s life from his birth, teaching, miracles and his crucifixion and death’.

The official synopsis reads:

In the beginning of his ministry, Jesus spent 40 days alone in the desert fasting, and holding deep conversations with God, His father. The Commissioning imagines what it could have been like for Jesus, God incarnate, all knowing and all seeing, as he prepared to bring his Gospel to the world, despite knowing His future held certain punishment and death.

Matthew Stephen Smith Jesus The Commissioning Cherry Hills Creative

It’s not Matthew’s first stint as an actor. Back in 2012, he briefly appeared on hit sitcom New Girl as Cece’s modelling partner Gino, as well as having small roles in The Young and the Restless and Stitchers. Most famously, he was a contestant in 2014’s season of America’s Next Top Model (the 30-year-old placed 10th after being eliminated by Tyra).

As well as being a worldwide-renowned model, he’s the Chief Operating Officer of Dream Katchers Enterprise (a company focused on creative brand strategy) and has written a children’s book titled Windy.

Windy Book Matthew Stephen Smith Balboa Press

The Amazon description of the book reads: ‘Long ago, the Earth’s most beautiful creature learned the true meaning of giving. This is her story – the story of Windy.’

He’s a jack of all trades, it seems. His IMDb page even reads: ‘Matthew is now a well-known world wide male fashion model and has also proven himself as a reputable writer and producer within the creative realm.’

If you’d like to follow the plights of Too Hot To Handle‘s contestants as they struggle to suppress their carnal desires (absolute chumps), it’s available to watch on Netflix now.