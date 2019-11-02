Matthew McConaughey Eyed To Play Two-Face In The Batman

PA/Warner Bros. Pictures

Many great actors have taken up the role of Batman over the years, bringing their own take to the character of the Caped Crusader.

From George Clooney to Christian Bale, Hollywood has brought us varying memorable shades of the vigilante superhero, but it is the villains who truly capture our imagination when it comes to the gritty, bat wing-dark world of Gotham.

We have, of course, just seen arguably the most infamous Batman baddie in what has proven to be one of the stand-out movies of 2019. And now talk has turned towards which nasties will be lurking in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

It looks like there will be plenty of evil characters looking to wreak havoc in this latest return to Gotham. Paul Dano confirmed has been as The Riddler, while Zoe Kravitz will be stepping into Catwoman’s catsuit.

And now Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is rumoured to be in the running to play Harvey Dent/Two Face, as reported by Wegotthiscovered.

Fans of the The Dark Knight trilogy will no doubt recall Dent’s fall from respectable and well-liked District Attorney of Gotham City to unhinged supervillain.

His chilling habit of flipping a coin to determine a victim’s fate, as well as the scarring splitting his face right down the middle, earned Dent the name ‘Two-Face’; a duplicitous, twisted – and tragic – version of his former self.

Dent was portrayed to great effect in The Dark Knight by Aaron Eckhart, an actor who skilfully portrayed the character’s descent from political optimism into demented rage.

McConaughey, with his cheerful, easy grin, would make for a convincingly likeable public figure, and – as his role in True Detective proves – he has a knack for portraying troubled characters.

The source behind this rumour has previously gifted Wegotthiscovered with reliable information about The Batman, including the news Robert Pattison would play the role of Batman.

Should there be a sequel – as has previously been rumoured – Wegotthiscovered noted this would be an ideal opportunity to introduce a scrapped plotline in The Dark Knight, whereby Dent would only transform into Two-Face in the third instalment, leaving more room for character development.

The Batman is set to swoop into cinemas from June 25, 2021.

