Matthew McConaughey Is Here To Make You Feel Alright, Alright, Alright About Coronavirus
There’s little more soothing than the Texan drawl of Matthew McConaughey.
As people all around the world self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are wondering how to stay cool, calm and collected.
McConaughey has kindly taken it upon himself to allay folks’ concerns. In other words, he’s here to tell you that things will be alright, alright, alright.
Sitting in a serene setting, presumably outside his home, the Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar actor addressed the camera in a way that’s near-presidential – hitting all the right notes and working to put to bed some of the panic people may be feeling.
As the video opens, McConaughey says:
Hey everybody, McConaughey here. I just want to say in these crazy times that we’re in with coronavirus, just take care of ourselves and each other. Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those of us around us.
We’re all more dependent on each other than we ever have been. We have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is faceless, sexless, nondenominational and bipartisan. And it’s an enemy that we all agree we wanna beat.
McConaughey, 50, then goes on to describe the situation surrounding COVID-19 as a ‘red light’, and hopes we’ll make it through to the ‘green light’ soon. ‘So, in this time when people are going to move on, the economy is going to be in shambles for who knows how long, there is a green light on the other side of this red light that we’re in right now,’ he says.
McConaughey adds:
I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus, this time might be the one time it brings us all together and unifies us, like we have not been in a long time.
So yes, let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of the lemon that we’re in right now. Turn a red light into a green light… just keep living.
Since being uploaded just last night, March 17, the video has already been viewed more than 2.7 million times, amassing nearly 27,000 retweets and more than 96,000 likes.
One user wrote in response: ‘If only Trump had paid attention when the light was yellow instead of running the red light into the danger zone, we might be better off. But here we are and together we’ll be alright, alright, alright.’ Another user added: ‘100000000x more inspirational and hopeful than anything the current President has ever said, thank you.’
As the uncertain times seem set to continue for now, this video hits the nail on the head. God bless you, Matthew McConaughey.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Film and TV, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Film, Life, Matthew McConaughey, Twitter