Matthew McConaughey Is Here To Make You Feel Alright, Alright, Alright About Coronavirus

Hey everybody, McConaughey here. I just want to say in these crazy times that we’re in with coronavirus, just take care of ourselves and each other. Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those of us around us.

We’re all more dependent on each other than we ever have been. We have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is faceless, sexless, nondenominational and bipartisan. And it’s an enemy that we all agree we wanna beat.