Matthew McConaughey Is Now A Full-Time Professor At University Of Texas

PA/Paramount Pictures

Alright, alright, alright – Matthew McConaughey is now a professor at the University of Texas.

The Academy Award-winning actor has been appointed as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication, starting this fall.

The institution announced the star-hire in a tweet, saying it’s ‘in recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success’.

In recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a #TEXASMoody professor of practice. @McConaughey will continue to teach the #UTScriptoScreen class in @UTRTF. pic.twitter.com/9goKkc6U0A — TEXAS Moody (@UTexasMoody) August 28, 2019

The Dazed and Confused icon is set to join the Department of Radio-Television-Film after serving as a visiting instructor since 2015 – and he’s since become a bit of a legend around the campus.

He co-taught the ‘Script to Screen’ film-production class with another professor, Scott Rice – helping to shape the curriculum and use his invaluable experience to give an insight into film production behind-the-scenes.

McConaughey said it’s a class he wish he had when he was studying, and calls the process of filmmaking ‘timeless’.

As reported by UT News, McConaughey said:

Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.

McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, and graduated with a film degree from the University of Texas in 1993.

With experience in more than 50 films, including Interstellar, The Wolf of Wall Street and Dallas Buyers Club, he also has experience as a producer – most notably on HBO’s critically-acclaimed True Detective.

He won over the hearts of students and faculty alike in 2016, after driving students home in a golf cart as part of the university’s SURE Walk Drive initiative.

Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt told UT News:

We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty. Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators.

Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film, says McConaughey ‘has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious’.

Congratulations, Professor McConaughey.

