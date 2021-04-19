unilad
Matthew McConaughey Polls Better Than Greg Abbott In Texas Governor Face-Off

by : Cameron Frew on : 19 Apr 2021
Matthew McConaughey is leading over Greg Abbott in the latest Texas governor poll.

The Oscar-winning actor recently said he was legitimately considering running for governor in his home state, amid criticism of the current Republican incumbent over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cold snap in the state earlier this year.

McConaughey, 51, hasn’t steered clear of the conversation before, previously saying it would be ‘up to the people’. Well, it looks like he might be in with a shot.

A new poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler asked more than 1,000 registered voters: ‘Matthew McConaughey has been talked about as a potential candidate for Governor of Texas. If he ran, would you be likely to support him more than Governor Abbott?’

Overall, 45% of respondents said they’d vote for the True Detective star, while 33% would vote for Abbott and 22% would vote for someone else. Broken down into each political leaning, 66% of Democrats supported McConaughey, along with 44% of Independents and just 30% of Republicans.

However, while McConaughey has attracted Democrat support, he’s been critical of both parties and generally considers himself more of a moderate. The poll asked those who’d vote in the Democratic primary if they’d be more likely to go for someone centrist or progressive, with just 25% for the former and 51% for the latter.

McConaughey recently told Rania Mankarious on The Balanced Voice podcast: ‘It’s a true consideration. I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?’

Topics: Film and TV, Greg Abbott, Matthew McConaughey, Now, Texas, US

    The Balanced Voice Episode 23 | Matthew McConaughey - Greenlights

 